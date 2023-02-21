SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge in Bullitt County set bond at $1.5 million for the suspect in a double shooting at a food service distribution center in Shepherdsville Monday night that left one person dead and another in critical condition.
Louisville Metro Police arrested 28-year-old Corey Rowland early Tuesday morning. Investigators say Rowland called 911 after the shooting to turn himself in, and officers arrested him in the parking lot of his apartment complex on Poplar Level Road in Louisville.
Rowland was arraigned Tuesday morning on charges of murder, assault, and wanton endangerment. Judge Jennifer Porter ordered him not to have contact with GFS or the victim.
The two victims were shot around 9:30 p.m. at the Gordon Food Service (GFS) distribution center at 342 Gordon Industrial Drive. That's off Interstate 65 and Cedar Grove Road.
Both victims were taken to University Hospital, where one of them died, according to court documents. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Charles E. Puckett Jr., 24, died of multiple gunshots.
The second victim was last reported in critical condition after undergoing surgery.
Police said Rowland admitted to shooting the two victims. He allegedly said he left his job early and waited in the parking lot with the intention of shooting one of the victims. He then confronted the victim in the parking lot "and shot him what he described to be 17 times."
Rowland said he shot the second victim as well because "he was friends" with the first victim, "and that was the only reason."
Shepherdsville Police chief confirms two people were shot, and both taken by ambulance to UofL. A suspect has been detained. There are clothes left behind where paramedics worked on victims @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/8617HalPNG— Conroy Delouche (@ConroyDelouche) February 21, 2023
GFS is a food service distributor for companies or agencies that buy in bulk for places like schools and restaurants. It also has several local retail locations open to the public.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.