LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family members are mourning the death of a man they say was shot to death in broad daylight while waiting to catch a bus in downtown Louisville.
According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the shooting occurred at the corner of South Fifth and West Liberty streets less than a block away from the nightly protests at Jefferson Square Park. Police said officers arrived around 11:30 a.m. Thursday and found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Hospital, where he died.
The victim has not yet been officially identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's office, but family members said he is 19-year-old Devon Robinson. They said he was at that corner to catch a bus to visit his dad.
Family members said they have been back to the scene several times since the shooting.
"He wasn't perfect," said one family member who chose not to go on camera. "Nobody's perfect. But he was a perfect little brother to me. I couldn't have asked for a better one."
"We need closure," added Marilyn Bonds, Robinson's grandmother. "His mom needs closure. His brothers, his sister needs closure. We want to know who did it and why. It's senseless."
No one has been arrested.
Family members said they believe Robinson was involved in an ongoing feud and that he was being chased by someone he knows. His brother and grandmother are hopeful that cameras, witnesses and the fact that the shooting occurred in broad daylight aid in the apprehension of his killer.
The family also wanted to thank a witness who performed CPR before Robinson was taken to the hospital.
Family members started a GoFundMe page to pay for his cremation.
Anyone with any information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
