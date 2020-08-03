LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a Louisville teenager at the center of a controversial traffic stop is working for change to keep the same thing from happening to someone else.
Louisville Metro Police body camera footage went viral showing officers pulling over Tae-Ahn Lea two years ago for allegedly making a wide turn. He was pulled from his car, handcuffed for nearly 20 minutes and made to wait for a drug search with a police K-9.
Nothing illegal was found, and the traffic citation was quickly dismissed.
LMPD changed traffic stop policies and retrained all of its officers after this stop. Critics said it exposed a pattern of hyper-policing and harassment.
Lea's family sued and is still waiting on the results of an internal police review. They're asking city leaders to support a resolution to address delays in the disclosure of public information, including denying open records requests.
"It's just closure for all these families. We want to know," said Tija Jackson, Lea's mother. "The officers were wrong that day, and it was blatant, right on body cam footage. And they need to be held accountable. My son asked for an apology. Now you have the chief who's been fired, and another officer went across the bridge. He'll probably never get that apology from them, or any of them, but we still want closure."
The resolution is set to be discussed at this Thursday's Louisville Metro Council meeting.
