LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Louisville family is grieving after a 19-year-year old man was shot and killed just days before Christmas.
Krista Gwynn and her family gathered Saturday to speak out against the "senseless act of violence" that killed her son, Christian Gwynn, on Thursday.
"No one thinks about burying their 19-year-old child," Krista Gwynn said while surrounded by loved ones. "He was supposed to succeed me."
According to his family, Gwynn was out with a friend Thursday on West Market Street when a car drove past them, came back around and someone fired shots from its back window. Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department found Gwynn around 9:30 p.m. with at least one gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at University Hospital.
"He was my diamond, he was my everything,” said Navada Gwynn, Gwynn's father, as he wiped away tears. "I have been in this city for 30 years and I never thought I would be the one standing here joining hands with the friends that I have seen lose their children."
Gwynn's parents said he worked as a security guard but had a passion for the outdoors, was a jokester and wanted to be a rapper.
"He rapped about things — positive things," Krista Gwynn said. "He made songs about his sisters. He joked around; he played."
Spring Valley Funeral Home will provide Gwynn's arrangements free of charge – something it often does for victims of violence, especially during what can be an emotional time of year.
Gwynn's family, meanwhile, is begging for answers as to who shot their son, but they’re confident an arrest will eventually be made. Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
"A small thing might help (us) find out who took my baby away from me," Krista Gwynn said.
