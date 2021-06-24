LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a missing Louisville activist is pleading for help in finding him.
Quintez Brown was last seen over the weekend. The 20-year-old is a local columnist and an activist for BLM, and he works with UofL's Youth Violence Prevention Center.
In an emotional news conference, Brown's father and step-mother say they are trying to trace his last steps after he disappeared on Saturday.
Jacobe and Stephanie Daugherty believe he was last seen Sunday at a Subway on Hancock Street in Louisville. Another person reported seeing him at a homeless shelter downtown.
The family believes Brown is still in the area and may be driving a blue Nissan Sentra.
Louisville Urban League's Sadiqa Reynolds broke down the timeline of Brown's disappearance. She says on Saturday Brown was at the Algonquin pool. She says he was agitated there and was somewhat out of character with his interactions. But family says they saw him later and he seemed like himself.
But Sunday family never heard from him and they filed the missing persons report. "We lost. We just want you home. Just come home, man. Just come home," said Brown's father, Jacobe Daugherty.
His step-mother, Stephanie Daugherty, is pleading for help finding Brown. "Whatever it is he's going through, just know that we love him very much and that if he would come home, we could figure out anything that we need to together. But we can't do it if we can't see him and we can't touch."
The family says Brown has no history of mental illness, but they believe he could be having some sort of mental health crisis, as they say he's never done anything like this before.
The Daughertys say they're working closely with U of L Police. They urge anyone who sees Brown to try and stay with him and call 502-936-3860.
