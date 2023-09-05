LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family was rescued after falling from a dam in Wayne County during Labor Day weekend, according to police.
Emergency crews were dispatched after a mother and child fell more than 10 feet from a dam on Beaver Creek near Pump Station Bridge around 11 a.m. Sunday. Wayne County EMS, Wayne County Rescue Squad and Monticello Police Department were able to rescue the family by trekking a trail near the dam.
While the mother did lose consciousness, she did regain it and neither her or the child were seriously injured.
"Guided by his older brother Ashton, 4 year-old Carter West was carried to a waiting ambulance by MPD Lt. Josh Asberry and was transported to the WCHER for treatment and observation," Monticello Police Department posted on Facebook. "After being assisted up the steep trail by rescue squad members, Mom went to WCHER by private vehicle."
