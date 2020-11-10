LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family Scholar House on Tuesday hosted a shredding event with the goal of preventing identity theft and keeping old bills and documents with personal information out of the wrong hands.
Anyone could take their documents to be shredded for free.
Family Scholar House provides housing and educational support for single parents, college students and foster alumni.
"We need them to take care of their finances and build their credit and be prepared to enter the workforce," said Cathe Dykstra, president and CEO of Family Scholar House. "So these good habits start now and you develop these skills and these habits over time. Teach your kids to shred things too, all of that goes into making sure that they are able to live the lives that they choose and not have to worry about identity theft."
Louisville-based Docu-Confidential provided the complimentary shredding.
