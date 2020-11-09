LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The company that owns the last video rental chain in America is permanently closing several of its locations across Kentuckiana.
Family Video is closing its doors in Indiana at its locations in New Albany on Charlestown Road and in Scottsburg on South Gardner Street. The video store is also closing its location in Leitchfield on Elizabethtown Road.
"We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights, and want to thank the people of Scottsburg and our incredible staff for the many years of support and service," said Keith Hoogland, CEO of Highland Ventures, the parent company of Family Video.
Officials with the Scottsburg store said movies, games, CBD and store fixtures will be available at a discounted rate until they sell out.
The Scottsburg location, which plans to close by the end of the year, has been in business since 2010.
Family Video will continue to operate 250 stores across the Midwest. Videos and other items can also be purchased online here.
