LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's premiere political show returns this weekend after the Covid-19 pandemic canceled it last year.
Fancy Farm is traditionally a must-stop event for current and hopeful office holders, but Louisville Democrats are skipping Fancy Farm this year.
Instead, they will be holding an alternative event at the IUE-CWA Local 761 Union Hall on Poplar Level Road.
The event was originally labeled "FancyVille" and was to feature speeches from Democratic politicians. Now it will be a vaccination clinic called "FancyVaxx" in cooperation with Norton Hospital.
Democratic leaders such as Congressman John Yarmuth, State Senate Minority Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey, State House Minority Floor Leader Joni Jenkins, and Mayor Greg Fischer are scheduled to volunteer.
"The better thing for us to do is really pivot this from festival to vaccination. This is what the community needs," said Louisville Democratic Party Chair Virginia Woodward.
Democratic Governor Andy Beshear is also opting out of Fancy Farm.
"We don't have any elections this year," said Beshear last week. He is not on the ballot until 2023.
Beshear said he plans to spend time with his family, but also pointed out that Graves County, where Fancy Farm is held, is in the infection red zone.
"The event, in and of itself, is concerning in the midst of the delta variant," said Beshear. “What do we do at Fancy Farm? We all pack in tightly with everybody else, which is a great way to spread it.”
Republican State Auditor Mike Harmon, who wants Beshear's job, said he is "a little disappointed" that the governor does not plan to attend.
Harmon said he will be there, and noted that much of the event is outdoors where the virus does not spread as easily.
"We can't be fearful of living our lives. We can take necessary precautions, but we can't be fearful of living our lives," Harmon told WDRB News.
Harmon and other potential GOP candidates for governor will use Fancy Farm to jockey for position.
"You could see some surprises. You could see some people announce their candidacy, jumping into the race for governor," said Republican consultant Julia Bright Crigler.
Republican Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul will also be absent. They are stuck in Washington as the Senate tries to pass an infrastructure bill.
At its core, Fancy Farm is a fundraiser for St. Jerome Catholic Church. Louisville Democrats said they plan to make a donation and hope to return in 2022.
"But, for this year, I think it's about the health of our communities," said Woodward.
Fancy Farm organizers said they also plan to make vaccinations available through a Graves County Health Department mobile clinic.
