LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gala focused on empowering girls' self-confidence was held by a Louisville nonprofit on Sunday.
The ACE Project held its first-ever PROM Gala at The Runway on Cane Run Road. PROM is an acronym for "Positive Reinforcement Over Myself," a program designed to build young women's sewing and design skills while encouraging creativity, confidence and self-worth.
After spending months designing and stitching together their dresses, girls strutted and showed off their dresses in front of more than 100 people.
E'Lesha Toomer, program director for The ACE Project, came up with the idea for PROM as a way to blend self-confidence and a valuable skill.
Rose Smith, executive director of ACE Project, said the program provides positive reinforcement.
"It's a self-esteem thing, but they actually learn life skills," Smith said. "Our mission is to provide unique opportunities for youth. So we wanted something to pique their interest and to give them things that they may not even consider."
Thirteen girls between the ages of 12 and 18 participated in the program, spending their Saturdays for eight months working on the dresses.
"I am so proud of them," Toomer said to the crowd before the show. "These dresses, I'm blown away."
India Marks, Miss Juneteenth 2022, spoke at the gala before the girls walked on the runway. She also gave the girls modeling tips and encouragement.
"We live in a time where young girls, especially young girls of color do not see themselves in a positive light," Marks said. "Our music industry, social media, even our home lives make it difficult for young girls to see that enhancement in themselves as young women in development."
Marks said PROM cultivates a safe space where girls can be creativity and learn new skills.
"Not only are you gifted and talented, you can capitalize off it too," Marks said.
The ACE Project focuses on transforming the lives of underserved children and families impacted by gun violence and trauma through compassion, resources and opportunities. For more information about The Ace Project, programs offered and a link to donate, click here.
