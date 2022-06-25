LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parts of I-265 SB is back open after LMPD's Traffic Unit investigated a motorcycle fatality.
LMPD's Alicia Smiley says the Eighth Division and Traffic Unit responded to a motorcycle fatality Saturday night just after 10:30 p.m.
Preliminary reports from witnesses indicated the motorcyclist laid his bike down in an attempting to avoid another vehicle.
Police say the motorcyclist was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
I-265 SB was closed from Shelbyville Road to 64 WB while the Traffic Unit continued its investigation.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.