LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- FBI agents went to the Bullitt County Jail on Tuesday to investigate a tip of a fight between corrections officers and an inmate Saturday night.
Chief Deputy Lt. Col. Craig Stump said the FBI did respond to the jail, but the reason for the agents' involvement is unknown.
"Pursuant to DOJ policy, we neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation," FBI Louisville said in a statement.
The fight, which happened around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, involved three corrections officers and inmate Zachary Cook, Stump said. Cook, who is from Liberty, Kentucky, is now charged with third-degree assault on a corrections employee after the incident.
An arrest report says Sgt. Smith, Deputy Jones and Sgt. Simmons went to Cook's cell for "breaking jail house rules." Stump said Cook had pulled an emergency alert that brought the officers into the cell. The arrest report says Smith told the inmate to "pack all his belongings," but he refused.
The report says Cook started to get "disorderly" and "started to fight staff" and " assaulted Deputy Jones by elbowing him to the upper part of his lip."
The reports says Sgt. Smith had a cut to his shoulder.
WDRB News has requested jail surveillance video of the incident. Stump said he hasn't seen the video yet but said the inmate has a possible black eye or bruise. He said all of the officers remain on the job during the investigation.
Records show Cook is a state inmate who was charged with assaulting a corrections officer in August. Stump said Cook has gotten into some other fights with inmates, as well.
There have been a number of complaints and lawsuits against the jail over inmate and employee mistreatment and discrimination.
The Bullitt County jailer has not responded to requests for comment.
