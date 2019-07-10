LANCASTER, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police and FBI Louisville have responded to a rural Garrard County home as part of an investigation into the disappearance of Savannah Spurlock.
BREAKING - Police are at a residence on Fall Lick Road in Garrard County as part of the on-going Savanna Spurlock investigation. Additional information will be added to the comments below as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/CRgGispZTr— Trooper Purdy (KSP) (@TprPurdy) July 10, 2019
Spurlock, 23, was last seen on surveillance video leaving The Other Bar in Lexington on Jan. 4 with three men. She FaceTimed her mom when she got in their car.
"She said 'I'm fine. Everything's fine. I promise I will be home later this morning. I promise, mom. I'll be home,'" Ellen recalled.
The FBI said its Evidence Response Team is on scene with KSP and the Richmond Police Department.
FBI Louisville's Evidence Response Team is on scene at a residence in Garrard County with @kystatepolice and the Richmond Police Department as part of the Savannah Spurlock investigation. Further comment will only be made when additional details are available.— FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) July 11, 2019
Trooper Robert Purdy tweeted just after 9 p.m. that the search hasn't started yet.
Cecil Spurlock, 54, said his daughter was going through a difficult phase and "making horrible decisions" around the time of her disappearance in the early morning hours of Jan. 4. But, he said he felt she was going to snap back to the responsible daughter and mother that many people say she was.
"That's my girl," he said. "Outgoing, kind and loving."
Volunteers have looked for Spurlock in rural areas, including woods and lakes over the past six months.
Savannah gave birth to twins in December and has two older children.
We have a crew on the scene, and this story will be updated.
Related Stories:
- July 4 marks six months since Lexington mom disappeared after leaving bar
- New $15,000 reward offered for info about Savannah Spurlock
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.