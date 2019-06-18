LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another reward is being offered for information about a missing Kentucky mom.
Savannah Spurlock's family is now offering $15,000 for information about her disappearance. The 23-year-old went missing on January 4, after a night out in Lexington. She gave birth to twins in December and has two older children.
Spurlock was last seen on surveillance video leaving a bar with three men. All three have been questioned and deny having anything to do with her disappearance.
Police have searched homes and served search warrants, but they have not solved the case. Volunteers have looked for Spurlock in rural areas, including woods and lakes over the past six months.
"Inside, I'm grieving every day," Ellen Spurlock, Savannah's mother told the media in April. "A part of me is missing. We need to find her and bring her home and have closure on this. It's just, it's awful."
The Missing Savannah Spurlock Facebook page lays out details of the $15,000, which offers the money for the first tip that leads to her safe return or recovery of her remains. Unlike a previous reward, this one does not expire.
