LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been six months since a 23-year-old Kentucky mother of four disappeared.
Savannah Spurlock was last seen on surveillance video leaving The Other Bar in Lexington on Jan. 4 with three men. She FaceTimed her mom when she got in their car.
"She said 'I'm fine. Everything's fine. I promise I will be home later this morning. I promise, mom. I'll be home,'" Ellen recalled.
That was the last time she talked to her daughter. Since then, there have been searches and vigils but no sign of Savannah.
Police believe she was taken to a home in Garrard County. Police have searched the home and questioned the men, but no arrests have been made.
We recently spoke with Savannah's mother, Ellen, who says she still has "that little bit of hope even though deep down my instinct is telling me she is no longer with us in this world.... It's very hard to stay positive."
Police have searched homes and served search warrants, but they have not solved the case. Volunteers have looked for Spurlock in rural areas, including woods and lakes over the past six months.
"Inside, I'm grieving every day," Ellen told the media in April. "A part of me is missing. We need to find her and bring her home and have closure on this. It's just ... it's awful."
Savannah gave birth to twins in December, and has two older children.
Savannah's family has placed boxes where people can leave anonymous tips around central Kentucky, and they're offering a $15,000 reward for information. The Missing Savannah Spurlock Facebook page lays out the details of the reward, which will be given for the first tip that leads to her safe return or the recovery of her remains. Unlike a previous reward, this one does not expire.
