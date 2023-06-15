LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI said it's seeing an uptick in Ku Klux Klan and Proud Boys flyers dropped off in people's driveways across Kentucky.
Federal agents said they're keeping a close eye on what's happening, especially in light of an incident in Corbin earlier this month, when anti-LGBTQ protesters faced off with demonstrators at a Pride event. Two protesters showed up, shouting homophobic slurs and showing a KKK membership card.
Several people have contacted WDRB after seeing KKK and Proud Boys flyers in their communities.
The FBI said these flyers have been seen all across the state, from northern Kentucky, to the Lexington area, to Bullitt County.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.