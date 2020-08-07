BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal agents were back in Bardstown on Friday for a second day of investigating the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, but they are keeping a tight lid on information about the case.
Investigators are focusing on properties connected to Rogers' former boyfriend, Brooks Houck, who remains the only named suspect in the case.
Agents spent the morning at the Houck family farm on Pashal Ballard Lane, which is the only property to get a second day of scrutiny. The FBI was there Thursday, focusing on a pond and wooded area of the property. Both areas had previously been searched by the Nelson County Sheriff's office, when it was heading the investigation.
The FBI in Louisville took the lead in the case on Thursday and immediately sent 150 law enforcement officers to Nelson County to serve nine federal warrants. The warrants were focused on the home of Brooks Houck along with the home of his brother, Nick Houck, and the family farm. Federal investigators also say they plan to interview 50 people in connection with the case.
Rogers, a mother of five, was last seen on July 3, 2015. Her mother, Sherry Ballard, reported her missing on July 5. Her abandoned car was found the same day at the 14 mile marker on the Bluegrass Parkway. Rogers' keys, phone and purse were still inside her red Chevy Impala.
The FBI and IRS pulled more than 50 boxes of evidence from the home of Brooks Houck after executing a warrant before dawn Thursday. WDRB News witnessed the removal of two filing cabinets from the home along with two guns.
Agents searched the home of Nick Houck, as well as his garage and his truck. WDRB News crews saw agents remove at least four large caliber guns.
Neighbors flocked to the scenes to watch the search, which took much of the day Thursday. Many said they were glad the FBI has taken the lead in the case.
"I hope they take as long as they need to come out with the right information to get this family closure," said Caleb Hirsch, who just moved to Bardstown.
The FBI Louisville isn't commenting on what agents found, what they're looking for or what the next steps in the investigation will be.
FBI Louisville's takeover of the investigation comes more than a week after possible human remains were found in Nelson County, not far from its border with Washington County. The possible remains were sent to the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia, but the results of forensic testing have not been announced.
The FBI has created the website www.crystalrogerstaskforce.com, which will be dedicated to sharing information regarding the case. A $25,000 reward has been established for information leading to Rogers' whereabouts.
