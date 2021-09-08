LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Funding from the federal government will help thousands of tenants and landlords in Louisville.
White House leaders held a virtual meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss its Emergency Rental Assistance and Tenant Protection program.
Through the end of July, federal CARES Act funding distributed more than $50 million in the city and helped more than 29,000 residents.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said the city hired more temporary employees to get residents the help they need.
"Most of the people we are helping are less than 30% of the median income, which is less than $26,000 for a family of four in Louisville," Fischer said. "Some of our lower income residents, sometimes they need support and sometimes they may not have the knowledge to get through a process like this."
Residents who lost income during the coronavirus pandemic and need help can contact any Neighborhood Place to apply for the Eviction Prevention Program. To find a Neighborhood Place, click here.
