LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a $250 million grant for the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project on Tuesday.
The Mega Grant Program is part of a $1.2 billion bipartisan infrastructure law that will go toward repairing and rebuilding projects all across the nation. The law was initially introduced in 2021.
The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project is one of nine nationwide projects selected for the first year of the Mega Grant, which is expected to invest a total of $5 billion through 2026 in repairing America's infrastructure.
Funding will allow a new bridge to be built alongside the existing bridge, work to be done to repair and reconfigure the existing bridge, and improvements to be made to the interstate that serves the bridge.
The Brent Spence bridge links Covington, Kentucky, and Cincinnati, Ohio.
