LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says it has stopped a shipment of methamphetamine disguised as ADHD medication.
Officials say the counterfeit pills were designed to look exactly like Adderall, but they actually contained meth.
The pills were headed for Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia, and were available online.
In a statement, D. Christopher Evans, the special agent in charge of the DEA's Louisville Field Division, strongly cautioned the public against purchasing prescription medication online.
"To anyone who goes outside the healthcare system to obtain otherwise legitimate medications, I would say this ... don't do it," he wrote. "You're putting your health at risk. You can never be certain of what you're getting."
The FDA says you should only get prescription drugs from state-licensed pharmacies in the United States.
There's no word on whether anyone has been charged in this case.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.