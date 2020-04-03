LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Stimulus checks that millions of Americans will receive from the federal government in response to the coronavirus are still weeks away, but authorities are already seeing scams to try and get that money.
The scams include offering to get people a check faster or with more money. All you'd have to do is pay a fee and provide the scammer with your personal information.
"Out there right now, we've seen email scams, text messages and social media posts which are designed to trick taxpayers into thinking they are official communications from the IRS," said Kathy Enstrom, special agent in charge of IRS criminal investigations out of Chicago.
Some Americans could receive their checks within two weeks, while others may take longer than that. But the IRS warned to be skeptical of people asking for personal information until the check is received.
"The IRS will not call or send you a message through social media asking you to sign up or verify any information," Enstrom said.
Federal authorities are also seeing an uptick in other coronavirus-related scams as the current feeling of uncertainty makes it ripe for criminals to try illegal tricks.
"We are seeing domestic actors. Some of the fraud schemes are done via telephone or some sort of social media to include the internet offering sales of fake test kits or treatments or cures," said Josh Winkler, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. "People, when they're desperate, — young and old alike — are more susceptible to that."
Winkler also said that many fake charities have been set up to prey on the kindness of others and to be skeptical about new charities that seem to have just popped up.
"I have a department of justice computer, and somehow, I still get emails asking for my personal information," he said. "I'm the U.S. attorney. You would think I would be immune to that, but I'm not."
To report coronavirus-related scams, call 1-866-720-5721 or email disaster@leo.gov.
