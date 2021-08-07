LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Feed Louisville does a lot more than cooking and delivering meals to the homeless.
Lifting people out of homelessness and into a place of their own is now part of the nonprofit's mission through a new housing advocacy program.
"We're not caseworkers or social workers," said Feed Louisville co-founder Donny Greene. "But there is a gap where people sometimes struggle to figure out paperwork and find apartments, and a place to live, once they qualified for housing once they receive the housing voucher."
Greene says they're filling that gap by finding friendly landlords and a comfortable place that fits a person's needs, and providing furniture if necessary.
Edward Thrasher was homeless for about six years until Feed Louisville stepped in and helped him secure an apartment in the Pleasure Ridge Park area.
"Just a lot taken off my shoulders," said Thrasher.
He's convinced it wouldn't have happened without Feed Louisville's efforts.
"Cause he stuck his foot in the door in many places where I didn't know to, or couldn't do," said Thrasher.
Greene also works with an area animal group, so those recently housed can get some furry friends of their own.
"To see people transition out of houses back into a more stable environment where they're actually housed again, and they're able to kind of begin to thrive and to move forward. In some respects, is, is huge. I mean, that's concrete," said Greene. "It's very rewarding."
Greene admits with 11 moves done so far, the nonprofit is still learning how to navigate all the steps in the housing process.
"It's very difficult. I don't know how a person with no cell phone, no transportation, trying to figure out where they're going to live that night or where their next meal is coming from can navigate this system," said Greene. "I'm housed, I live in a very stable environment, I have all of my needs and most of my wants met, and I have a hard time navigating the system."
The organization is hoping for more volunteers to speed up the process, getting more people in need a place to call home.
"If you're someone who's interested in working with folks, who wants to advocate for people and you're not sure how to plug in, and you're good at paperwork and you're good details, this might be for you," said Greene.
Greene says they're also looking for gently used furniture, storage space, and moving help. Greene also encourages any landlords who are interested in connecting to reach out.
Thrasher is planning to help out any way he can.
"Everybody should help each other in a sense," said Thrasher. "I feel like I owe it. Not to anybody personally, maybe. But I owe it."
"We're here to take care of each other. I truly believe that no one saves us than us," said Greene. "We have to take care of each other."
