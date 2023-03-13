LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local high school celebrated its 100th anniversary with a highway marker dedication.
Fern Creek High School, Louisville's first and oldest county school, held a dedication celebration at the school Monday. Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio, Fern Creek High School Principal Dr. Rebecca Nicolas, Fern Creek Alumni Association President Mike Gatton, student class president Jovey McFarland and student class vice president Alpha Diop were all in attendance.
"We are so excited to celebrate 100 years of Fern Creek High School," Nicolas said in a news release Monday. "The best thing about working at Fern Creek is the people who call this place home. We are very much a family and rely on our community and alumni as respected members of that family. Our students and staff are so grateful to have a role in the storied history of this place. It’s going to be an amazing year celebrating where we have been and where we are going."
As the first school outside the city limits, Fern Creek opened its doors in 1923, and total enrollment was just 25 students for the freshman and sophomore classes. Today, enrollment is about 1,800 students, and the school offers a wide array of advanced classes with more than 70 different activities and sports.
"Fern Creek High has not only been a place for learning but a gathering place and source of pride for the entire Fern Creek community," Pollio said.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.