LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When it comes to American food staples, hot dogs may quickly come to mind. Now one new Louisville restaurant is stepping away from the norm and kicking it up a notch.
Uncle D's Franks on Bardstown Road has only been open for about a month but is already proving to be a hit with locals.
On Monday, the line was out the door for customers trying out some of the unique hand-dipped corn dog flavors which include jalapeno, honey and bacon and cheese.
There is no sit-down section to the restaurant - carry-out only.
Owners Detrick and Lindsay Prentice say sometimes family helps out behind the county but otherwise it’s just them and business is booming.
“I would have never imagined it in a million years. I just thought we would come in here, make some hot dogs and make some corn dogs and maybe somebody would show up but just the outreach from the community has been absolutely amazing,” said Detrick Prentice.
Uncle D’s Franks is open 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Fridays and Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. It's located at 6409 Bardstown Road.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.