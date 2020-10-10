LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckians requested nearly 700,000 absentee ballot applications for the November general election.
A spokesperson for the Kentucky Secretary of State's Office said the last application was submitted just 31 seconds before the Friday deadline.
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said despite 2 1/2 times the turnout, the general election will have fewer absentee ballots cast than the primary election.
For November, 658,068 mail-in ballots were requested. In the primary, more than 848,000 ballots were returned.
Anyone voting absentee must postmark their ballot by 6 p.m. on Nov. 3 and it must be received no later than 6 p.m. on Nov. 6.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.