LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Field of Screams will celebrate 20 years of scares this fall as it prepares for thousands of people from across Kentuckiana to brave the haunted corn maze.
A short drive from Louisville, the Halloween attraction sits on a 125-acre farm in Brandenburg. It features a two-story haunted barn forbidden forest, haunted hayride and 6-acre corn maze.
Jan Powell and her husband, Matt, created the fall tradition in 2002. Powell, who died earlier this year, was dubbed the queen of Halloween, hence the queen in the maze design for this year.
Here are the ticket prices:
- All Events: $35
- Main Event: $25
- Hayride 2 Hell: $15
- Fast Pass: $15
Field of Screams is open every Friday and Saturday, through Halloween weekend. To purchase tickets, click here.
