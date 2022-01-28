LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The final Afghan refugees being housed in southern Indiana left Camp Atterbury Wednesday.
Around 7,200 Afghan refugees arrived at the camp about 25 miles south of Indianapolis in September during Operation Allies Welcome. Hundreds of refugees staying at the camp left earlier this week.
They arrived in September after the U.S. ended its 20-year war in Afghanistan. Camp Atterbury was one of eight military facilities around the nation approved by the Secretary of Defense to temporarily house up to 50,000 Afghan refugees
The refugees were given food, clothing, vaccines and shelter while staying at the camp.
