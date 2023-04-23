LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The semifinal for Kentucky Derby Festival's hole-in-one golf contest was held Sunday.
Contestants took their best shot at the driving range at Seneca Golf Crouse. Any person who had a hole-in-one advances to the finals on April 25.
Cost was $1 per swing for 100 yards, each ball was colored so judges knew whose was whose.
"Pretty exciting stuff," said Marty Storch, board member for KDF. "For 30 something years, the hole-in-one has been the true kickoff for Derby Festival activities."
Last Tuesday, eight people hit hole in ones.
On April 25, 56 people will shoot on the sixth hole, 150 yards, at Seneca Golf Course to win the competition and $1 million. Contestants only get one swing for $1 million.
