LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A fire at a Blake Elementary School playground Thursday may have been an act of arson, Jefferson County Public Schools says.
JCPS spokeswoman Toni Konz-Tatman said the fire happened at the school's smaller playground around 12:15 p.m. Thursday and that no one was injured.
"We believe this to be a case of arson, but the investigation is continuing," Konz-Tatman said in an email to WDRB News.
Louisville Metro Arson is investigating, she said.
