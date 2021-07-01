LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person living in a New Albany apartment building jumped out of a fourth-floor window to escape a fire.
The fire happened Thursday afternoon at Parkview Tower, which houses low-income senior citizens, according to a Facebook post by the New Albany Fire Department.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw smoke coming out of an apartment on the fourth floor, according to fire officials.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly, but someone had jumped out of a fourth-floor window before they got there. That person was taken to the hospital with burns, though the severity of their injuries was not known.
Officials said another person was rescued after getting trapped on one of the upper floors.
There's no word yet on what caused the fire.
