GOSHEN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire officials say a man is dead after a house fire in Goshen.
North Oldham Fire Chief Hewett Brown said crews were called to the two-story house fire on South Buckeye Lane at 12:15 a.m. Sunday. When crews arrived, the fire was through the roof.
"There was a woman standing by the front door who stated that her husband was still inside," Brown said. "Our crews immediately made entry and found him in the foyer, so right there at the entrance."
Emergency medical workers on scene began to render aid as soon as firefighters pulled the husband out of the burning home. However, Brown said, the man passed away. His identity has not yet been released.
The man's wife was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns, and Brown said she is expected to survive.
The head of the area's home owner's association, Rob Jefferson, said everyone in the tight-knit neighborhood is grieving the loss. He described the couple as loving, caring, and devoted. Jefferson said the wife would walk with her husband, who suffered from Parkinson's Disease, up and down the long driveway daily so that he could enjoy their garden.
Neighbors are now coming together to see how best to support the immediate and extended family.
Once crews confirmed no one else was inside the home, they went back in to fight the fire.
"There was a huge body of fire in there," Brown said. "Fire through the roof. They made a try on it. And while they were just inside the doorway, there was what you call a flash over. The backside of the house lit up."
Brown said the firefighters then had to get out and focus on an exterior attack. The fire chief said that crews were able to make progress, but then they ran into "some pretty significant water supply issues."
Brown said often in rural areas, like where the home is located, the fire hydrants have low water pressure. So the fire department called for mutual aid, and nearby crews responded with additional tankers to supply more water. Brown said they "couldn't have made any headway" on the fire without the additional support.
The Oldham County arson team is investigating the fire, which is standard procedure. Brown said there is no reason to suspect foul play.
"My real feelings are for the family and the extended family," Brown said. "And I'm sad about that."
It took 80 minutes to get the fire under control. Crews watched for hot spots until 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Oldham County fire departments from La Grange, South Oldham and Westport also helped in the response.
Brown said the investigation into the case could be finished by the end of the week.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.