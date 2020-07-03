LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Friday morning fire damaged a home and a commercial building near Churchill Downs.
No injuries were reported, the Louisville Fire Department said on Twitter. The department said firefighters arrived in the 2700 block of South Fifth Street three minutes after being dispatched at about 10:22 a.m.
Firefighters found a single story home on fire, with flames having spread to a two-story commercial building to the south.
“Close proximity and size of adjacent structures, a heavy volume of fire and high temperatures outside were a few of the challenges fire crews endured,” the department said.
About 35 firefighters brought the fire under control in about 20 minutes, officials said.
The home sustained “significant damage,” the department said, while damage to the commercial building was moderate.
Two people who were displaced by the fire are getting help from Kentuckiana Red Cross, LFD said.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation.
