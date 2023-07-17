LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire crews were called to the Riverside historic property in south Louisville Monday morning.
MetroSafe confirms a fire was reported at 9:21 a.m. on the property of the Farnsley-Moremen House. The fire happened in the David Armstrong Pavilion at Riverside. The structure was badly damaged. A van that was parked nearby was also destroyed.
Pleasure Ridge Park Fire responded to the fire, which Louisville Metro Parks said was caused by an electrical malfunction from a vehicle parked at the site.
Metro Parks said the pavilion is a popular gathering spot that was used most recently to host Riverside's annual ice cream social on July 9.
Patti Linn, Riverside’s site supervisor, said the pavilion was destroyed, so the staff will be evaluating the status of upcoming events. More information is expected to be released soon.
The Farnsley-Moremen House was built in the 1830s, according to its website.
It is part of a 300-acre historic park on the Ohio River, which sits just outside the Greenbelt Highway off Lower River Road. The land was originally a riverboat landing and now hosts educational and community events.
