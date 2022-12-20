LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A two-alarm fire destroyed a vacant home in Louisville's west end Tuesday morning and damaged three others.
According to Louisville Division of Fire Major Bobby Cooper, the fire started around 6 a.m. on South 38th Street, not far from Southern Avenue and the Shawnee Expressway.
When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the front of the one-story house. It took 70 firefighters nearly an hour to put out the flames.
Two nearby homes sustained extensive damage. A fourth home had minor damage to the siding.
No one was hurt. Louisville Fire Arson Investigators are determining the cause of the fire.
The American Red Cross is helping those displaced by the fire.
