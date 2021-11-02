LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI is investigating a potential hate crime in Connersville, Indiana, after someone set fire to the house of the city's only Black council member, according to a report by FOX59.
Tommy Williams believes the fire at his home was set intentionally.
He says someone took all of the clothes out of his closet and set them on fire. The front bedroom has the most damage and there is significant smoke and water damage throughout the entire first floor.
Williams said there was also a racial slur spray painted on their back patio. Williams and his wife, Emma, don't know who would have done this to them.
"My family tends to be fairly well-known in this community, particularly the church community, I like to think we have a good reputation here," Emma told FOX59. "We try to be service to others no matter who they are and care about people and to my knowledge we don't have enemies. So if I know the person that did this I will be completely shocked."
The Williams were out of town when the fire started Friday morning. Their twin children were staying with other family members at the time.
The family lost a cat and one of their dogs in the fire.
