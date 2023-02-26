LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fireball meteor was filmed over the night sky of Louisville on Saturday night.
Louisville Astronomical Society videoed a long track meteor that entered the atmosphere near Fairfield, Illinois and eventually burned up over Columbus, Indiana.
A meteor is light emitted from a meteoroid or an asteroid as it enters the atmosphere.
According to the American Meteor Society, a fireball is a very bright meteor, generally brighter than magnitude -4, which is around the same magnitude of planet Venus as seen in the morning or evening night.
The American Meteor Society reports several thousands meteors of fireball magnitude occur in the Earth's atmosphere every day, but a vast majority occur over the oceans and uninhabited regions, while some are masked by daylight.
