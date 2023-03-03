LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Firefighters in Jeffersonville responded to a tree fire in the Northaven neighborhood early Friday.
Storms packing heavy rain moved through Kentuckiana overnight, and the tree may have been struck by lightning.
It happened sometime around 8 a.m. A video clip from a viewer shows Jeffersonville firefighters quickly putting the flames out with water and a fire extinguisher.
No injuries have been reported.
Severe weather packing heavy rains and powerful winds is expected Friday in Kentucky and Indiana, and officials in both states are urging residents to be prepared.
The main threats will be damaging straight line winds of up to 65 miles an hour without thunderstorms, and possibly higher during a thunderstorm event. Flash flooding is also a possibility.
The strongest storms are expected between noon and 4 p.m. as a cold front moves in, according to the National Weather Service.
