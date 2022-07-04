LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Firefighters had to deal with extreme heat, as they battled a house fire in southern Indiana Monday afternoon.
Firefighters were dispatched to a home on Clareva Road, which is in a neighborhood off Highway 31 near Silver Creek High School.
When firefighters arrived about 3 p.m., they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home. Tri-Township Fire & Rescue Chief Amir Mousavi said they could see the smoke from their firehouse.
There is significant damage to the roof of the home, but everyone got out safely, including the family pets, according to Mousavi.
The biggest challenge of responding to the fire is the extreme heat, but Mousavi said firefighters do prepare for temperature extremes.
"It's hot and high humidity, which really wears firefighters down. So we encourage all our firefighters, actually our department it's mandatory to do an hour of conditioning every day - outdoor conditioning. And then training outdoors to get us used to these conditions," Mousavi said.
Monroe Township and New Chapel EMS also responded to the fire.
