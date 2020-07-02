LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Chris Roy and his son, Bradley, were on a mission Thursday afternoon when they stopped by Shaboom Fireworks in New Albany, Indiana.
Since professional fireworks shows have been canceled this year, it is expected that more people will be buying their own and hosting shows at home. Roy said this is the first year his family is staying home for the Fourth of July.
"We're just trying to find something that's not too expensive but something that we can just shoot off around the house," he said.
Those reasons may be why the New Albany fireworks stand said it is seeing a lot more customers buying fireworks for the first time.
"We've had a lot of people tell us they're just having small family gatherings," said Jaclyn Gerard with Shaboom Fireworks.
Safety Educator Kinzie Evrard, with Norton Healthcare, said they generally see a 93% increase in burn injuries in the month of July.
"When you look at all of the emergency department visits that happen nationwide over fireworks, the majority of injuries come from sparklers or bottle rockets," Evrard said.
Evrard advises to not let children light fireworks and offer them glow sticks instead.
"Make sure any of the firework parts, after the fireworks go off, are doused in water," Evrard said.
Fireworks safety is not the only thing to think about this holiday. For those planning on gathering together, remember the coronavirus has not gone away.
"The pandemic has shown how incredibly connected we all are, so this weekend, please exercise precautions," said Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness.
Those precautions include wearing a mask, washing your hands and social distancing.
"We don't want to be in that position to have to enact stronger restrictions," Moyer said. "Our inspectors as well as officials from ABC will be visiting bars and establishments this weekend to ensure that they're following the Kentucky Healthy at Work guidelines."
