LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials in Clark County, Indiana, said the county has identified its first case of COVID-19.
The news was announced by the Clark County Health Department in a news release Tuesday afternoon.
The patient is a southern Indiana resident who works at Humana's Waterfront Tower in downtown Louisville. No additional information was provided.
He or she is the second employee of Humana that health officials have announced to have a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. On Thursday, Humana notified its employees that one of its workers had tested positive for the virus. That worker was a resident of Jefferson County, Kentucky.
"At this time, widespread testing for COVID-19 is not available in our area and a positive test result for COVID-19 does not change the treatment," the news release states. "There is no treatment for COVID-19. If symptoms become severe enough, support ccare can be administered at a hospital. Please adhere to the guidance and recommendations of your healthcare provider. And remember, always call ahead to ensure our healthcare professionals are not exposed and can continue to help you and others."
