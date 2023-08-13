LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An inaugural event showcased some of Louisville's best chefs on Sunday.
Louisville Black Chef Showcase was held for the first time at The Henry Clay in downtown Louisville. More than a dozen chefs, vendors and caters were set up on the second floor of the historic venue.
Attendees had the chance to walk around the ballroom and try creations by local chefs, and then vote for their favorites.
Images of the first annual Louisville Black Chef Showcase hosted at the Henry Clay on Aug. 13, 2023 in Louisville, Ky.
Danielle Bonds, owner of
Unbreakable Bonds Catering, has led her business for almost two years. With the signature dishes of Cajun chicken pasta and meatballs, Bonds was nominated to be included in the showcase.
"A lot of people, especially people of color don't get exposed to events where we can showcase our skills," Bonds said. "It gives you an opportunity to get out there and get out in front of people you normally wouldn't have the opportunity to get in front of."
8UP chef Henry Wesley, Martini's Bistro chef Allen "Smooth" Hubbbard, Louisville Staple chef Lamont Bobo, Kentucky International Convention Center chef Devon Rosenblatt and North of Bourbon chef Cadesia Victor participated in the event.
"It's a nice environment, everyone gets to eat and have fun, and we dance with them a little too," Bonds said. "Come have fun, taste great food."
All profits from the event were donated to the Louisville Urban League.
