LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first of two mini-roundabouts opened Monday in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
The first one opened at the intersection of Crutcher and Main streets. Work is now underway on the second, which will be located at the intersection of Poplar and Main streets.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said the roundabouts were installed in an effort to help the flow of traffic in the area.
KYTC said the mini-roundabouts decrease overall collisions by about 30%.
"If you follow it, it has a calming effect. From block to block, you can't just zip through there," KYTC spokesperson Chris Jessie said. "You do have to slow down and kind of engage yourself as a driver to get around them. That's one of the whole points of the roundabout."
The second mini-roundabout is expected to be finished by the end of June.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.