LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first public meeting on the tentative contract between the city of Louisville and the police union will be held next week.
The proposal includes a 9% pay raise in 2022, which would be the largest single-year increase in the police department's history. Mayor Greg Fischer said the raise is designed to improve retention and recruiting.
The Metro Council's Labor and Economic Development Committee will start listening to public comments at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14. Another public meeting is set for 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20.
Those interested in speaking at either meeting must register in advance. To register, click here. Registration will open at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13.
Registration to speak during the Sept. 20 meeting will open at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19.
Additional information about the public meetings can be found by clicking here.
Related Stories:
- Louisville mayor hopes tentative police contract is a product 'everybody can live with'
- LMPD, police union agree to tentative contract with 9% pay raises, residency stipend
- Council members urge Louisville mayor to make proposed police contract public
- LMPD chief believes new contract will deliver more accountability, transparency
- Councilman, former officer don't think proposed pay raises will stop LMPD's turmoil
- Pay boost, raises part of tentative LMPD contract deal
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.