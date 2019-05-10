LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One Kentucky fisherman has a whale of a fish story.
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife says Glynn Grogan, of Arlington, caught a 106.9-pound state record blue catfish from the Ohio River below Olmstead Lock and Dam in far west Kentucky. It happened in Oct. 2018.
The agency says fishermen have broken at least four records since last October.
Mark Ward, of Evarts, landed the new 14-pound, 9.5-ounce state record for largemouth bass on Good Friday, April 19, 2019, from 6-acre Highsplint Lake in Harlan County.
Last week, Dennis Rhea, a Louisville man, caught a nearly 7-pound saugeye from Guist Creek Lake in Shelby County.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.