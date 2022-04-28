LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Friday, April 29, in honor of a U.S. Marine from Louisville.
Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rollie Brandon Pennington died April 9 while on active duty.
His cause of death has not been released.
The 38-year-old graduated from Seneca High School and was deployed eight times, including combat deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan.
He is survived by his two sons.
Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at the Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home on Bardstown Road.
The funeral is Friday, April 29, at 10:30 a.m.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.