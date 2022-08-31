LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No injuries were reported after a massive fire heavily damaged two buildings on Dixie Highway near Wheatley Elementary School early Wednesday.
Around 4:30 a.m. firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Dixie Highway near Osage Avenue on a report of a fire. That's not far from Wheatley Elementary School.
Maj. Bobby Cooper, battalion chief with the Louisville Fire Department, said responding firefighters immediately encountered heavy flames coming from a vacant two-story residential property. The fire had extended to a two-story building next door with an apartment on the upper floor and an office on the ground floor.
No one was inside either building when the fire started.
Cooper said it took approximately 45 minutes for 25 firefighters to bring the fire under control. Both properties received significant damage.
There are no reports of injuries, but one person has been displaced from their residence.
Neighbors told WDRB that they have noticed squatters going in and out of the vacant home in recent days.
Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.