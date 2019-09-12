LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An elected southern Indiana leader, whose leadership was called into question after repeated absences from the office and an IRS audit, has resigned.
Floyd County Auditor Scott Clark submitted a written letter of resignation on Thursday, citing health reasons, according to Floyd County Commissioner Shawn Carruthers.
The announcement comes just two days after the Floyd County Council unanimously gave Clark a vote of no confidence. That vote came after his office was hit by the IRS with a $21,407 penalty for failing to properly file an Employer's Quarterly Federal Tax Return and for not sending the federal government payroll withholding taxes multiple times during 2018 and 2019.
Clark, who had been the county's auditor for six years and was re-elected last year, hadn't been showing up to council meetings or work. Council President Denise Konkle believed his absence was the reason his performance as auditor had been costing county taxpayers.
Konkle told WDRB News Thursday she wishes Clark "all the best." His resignation will be effective Oct. 11.
