LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Republicans in Floyd County, Indiana, have selected Chris Lane as county prosecutor to succeed the late Keith Henderson.
Lane has been serving as chief deputy prosecutor since 2017. He also worked in the Floyd County Prosecutor’s office from 2005 to 2009. Lane obtained a law degree from Capital University, in Bexley, Ohio, in 2003.
Henderson, who had served as prosecutor for 18 years, died July 31.
When an Indiana office becomes vacant, the most recent office holder’s party gets to select a replacement to serve out the term.
