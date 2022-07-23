LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Floyd County Library is expanding its services to help people keep food on the table.
Joe Shepherd has been running the library's food pantry — Community Corner — since it started in August 2021. The pantry, which gets donations from Dare to Care, USDA and from the community, helps people by appointment on a near daily basis. The pantry offers a variety of food and personal hygiene products.
"It's been a real eye-opener for me especially to see the need for our area," Shepherd said.
The library created the pantry to address the need they noticed in the community — a need that Shepherd said has continued to grow this year.
"We were seeing approximately 100 people a month," he said. "Within a short period of time that quickly went to 200 a month and within the past, I don't know, two, three, months we've been seeing almost 300 individuals."
Officials believe the numbers have increased because of inflation, but also a decrease in SNAP benefits.
Luis Munoz, marketing director for the library, envisions the future of the library as a community center, which can address a multitude of needs above literature and technology.
"My hope for our community corner is that people will understand the love that Floyd County Library has for everyone in New Albany and Floyd County, that they see us as a source that is really caring, that wants to reach out to those who are in need, who are struggling," he said.
For Shepherd, getting to help people through the pantry has been a special and heartbreaking experience.
"It makes me feel good and makes me feel that we're doing the right thing, that we are right where we need to be," he said. "But at the same time, it's hard not to take a step back and look at things that even I take for granted in my own life."
While he hopes that one day the pantry won't be needed, he is grateful for the community support that has kept the Community Corner going.
The Community Corner is open Mondays through Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. It is also open on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments can also be made here.
Donations for the food pantry can be made at the library or donated at the New Albany farmers market each Saturday.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.