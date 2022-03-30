NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- In an effort to "close the connectivity gap," the Floyd County Public Library on Spring Street in New Albany, Indiana, is now offering mobile hotspots, Chromebooks and iPads for people to check out.
The initiative, announced this week on the library's Facebook page, is made possible by the Federal Communication Commission's Emergency Connectivity Fund, a $7.17 billion program helping schools and libraries improve technological access. The fund was authorized by Congress in 2021 as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
“There's still so many people that do not have access to the internet or do not have the means to purchase devices like iPads and Chromebooks,” said Luis Munoz, marketing director with the library. “It's about increasing accessibility and flexibility in our community. I think, if anything, the last few years have taught us about the importance of remote learning and remote work. So this is a natural extension of that.”
The Floyd County Library offers the items as part of its online catalog for those with a library card. They can be picked up at the New Albany Central Library or the Galena Digital Library. There are 150 mobile hotspots, 20 Chromebooks and five iPads available, though only hotspots are available to pick up at Galena.
“We've had an overwhelming response," Munoz said. "Several iPads have been checked out. Hotspots have been checked out. So, we're excited by the reaction that we've gotten so far.”
He said they're hoping to add more devices in the future.
“It all ties back to wanting to empower the people in our community, seeing them grow and thrive," Munoz said. "So, by providing them with these hotspots and Chromebooks and iPads, it's it's all about seeing them prosper in whatever way that they decide."
Items can be checked out for up to two weeks and cannot be renewed.
To check the items out with your library card, click here.
